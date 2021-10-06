Jones Day Wants 9th Circ. To Reverse Orrick Arbitration Order

By Caroline Simson (October 6, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Jones Day will ask the Ninth Circuit to reverse a California court's ruling denying the firm's bid to force Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, its chairman and its former managing partner to provide testimony in an international arbitration in Washington, D.C. The firm filed a notice of appeal with U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in San Francisco on Wednesday, saying it will challenge his Sept. 7 ruling concluding that he lacked authority to compel Orrick to comply with summonses issued in the arbitration, which ordered the firm, former managing partner Michael Torpey and chairman Mitchell Zuklie to appear for a...

