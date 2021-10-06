Hong Kong Shirt Co. Remains On Trade Blacklist For Now

By Grace Dixon (October 6, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge refused to strike a Hong Kong textile manufacturer from a trade blacklist while its lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Commerce plays out, finding the company hasn't shown that it can prove Commerce overstepped its authority. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton ruled Wednesday against Esquel Group subsidiary Changji Esquel Textile Co. Ltd.'s preliminary injunction bid to escape the Bureau of Industry and Security's Entity List. The company was added under the Trump Administration in July 2020 for its alleged ties to forced labor by members of Muslim minority populations in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region....

