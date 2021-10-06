Judge Won't Drop Hong Kong Shirt Co. From Trade Blacklist

By Grace Dixon (October 6, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge refused to lift trade restrictions on a Hong Kong textile manufacturer Wednesday, finding the company hasn't shown it's likely to win on claims that the U.S. Department of Commerce wasn't authorized to place it on a trade blacklist over alleged human rights violations. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton ruled against Esquel Group subsidiary Changji Esquel Textile Co. Ltd.'s bid to escape the Bureau of Industry and Security's Entity List, onto which the company was added under the Trump Administration in July 2020 for its alleged ties to forced labor by members of Muslim minority populations in...

