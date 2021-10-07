Virgin Urges Justices To Review OK Of Calif. Breaks Mandate

By Irene Spezzamonte (October 7, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Virgin America Inc. continued its effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to reevaluate a Ninth Circuit ruling requiring airlines to follow California meal and rest breaks laws, saying providing flight attendants with breaks under state laws is financially unfeasible. In a reply brief filed Wednesday as part of its petition for a writ of certiorari, Virgin rejected the flight attendants' argument that the appellate court in February correctly determined federal regulations don't preempt California break rules because that state's laws don't bind airlines to prices, routes or services. On the contrary, Virgin said, enacting state rules will significantly affect prices and...

