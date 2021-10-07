Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Virgin Urges Justices To Review OK Of Calif. Breaks Mandate

By Irene Spezzamonte (October 7, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Virgin America Inc. continued its effort to persuade the U.S. Supreme Court to reevaluate a Ninth Circuit ruling requiring airlines to follow California meal and rest breaks laws, saying providing flight attendants with breaks under state laws is financially unfeasible.

In a reply brief filed Wednesday as part of its petition for a writ of certiorari, Virgin rejected the flight attendants' argument that the appellate court in February correctly determined federal regulations don't preempt California break rules because that state's laws don't bind airlines to prices, routes or services.

On the contrary, Virgin said, enacting state rules will significantly affect prices and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!