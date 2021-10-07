UAW Says It Didn't Cede Standing In 4th Circ. Benefits Case

By Braden Campbell (October 7, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Unions can't waive their statutory power to sue to enforce contracts on retirees' behalf, the United Auto Workers has told the Fourth Circuit, urging the court to revive claims that an HVAC supplier breached a settlement by switching from group health insurance to a health reimbursement arrangement. In a reply to SPX Corp.'s late August brief accusing the union of alternately arguing it was and was not representing the retirees to shore up its legal standing, the UAW insisted Wednesday it never disclaimed that it sued on behalf of the retirees. Regardless, the union could not have waived its representational power...

