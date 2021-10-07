Night Transit Workers Ask Illinois Court For Class Cert.

By Celeste Bott (October 7, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A group of transportation workers who say the Chicago Transit Authority violated collective bargaining agreements and state and federal wage laws by failing to pay adequate overtime to night shift employees asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to grant them class certification. In a joint motion, all parties asked U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis to conditionally certify an agreed-upon class of collective current and former CTA employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Illinois Minimum Wage Law. The class would include all union-member CTA workers who worked on a second or third shift, or worked more than 40 hours...

