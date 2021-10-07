1st Circ. Satisfied That Hamilton Letter Is A Public Document

By Chris Villani (October 7, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has found that a 1780 letter penned by Alexander Hamilton to the Marquis de Lafayette belongs to the U.S. government, refuting a claim by a private estate that argued it had purchased the document in the 1950s. U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce M. Seyla, writing for a unanimous panel, found Wednesday that public records laws in Massachusetts from the late 1800s to the present day establish that the Revolutionary War-era letter is a historical public document. While the estate of Robert Crane argued the letter had been abandoned by the Massachusetts Archives, which did not want to bother maintaining...

