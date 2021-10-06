Billionaire's Co. Hit With $6M In Punitive Damages Over Firing

By Craig Clough (October 6, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury found Wednesday that media entrepreneur Alki David's company should pay $6 million in punitive damages to a former employee, one day after concluding the worker was illegally terminated for raising safety and permitting concerns over a theater renovation. The amount was significantly less than the $100 million plaintiff Karl Zirpel asked for to punish and deter Alki David Productions. It comes on top of the jury's decision Tuesday to award Zirpel over $1 million in economic and noneconomic damages. During arguments over punitive damages Wednesday, Zirpel's attorney Nicholas W. Sarris of JML Law reminded the jury about...

