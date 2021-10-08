Health Hires: Manatt, Holland & Knight

By Adam Lidgett (October 8, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP has snapped up a litigation attorney for its Chicago location, while Holland & Knight LLP has added two attorneys to its health and life sciences group, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Manatt Megan Thibert-Ind Megan Thibert-Ind has joined Manatt's team in Chicago as a partner, according to an Oct. 7 announcement. Thibert-Ind was previously at McDermott Will & Emery LLP, according to Manatt. A health care industry veteran, Thibert-Ind specializes in helping entities who are buying or investing in health-related parties, but is also a litigator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS