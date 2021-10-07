Latham, Skadden Steer Starry's $1.66B SPAC Deal

By Charlie Innis (October 7, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Internet service provider Starry Inc. said Thursday it plans to go public by merging with a blank-check company in a deal valued at $1.66 billion, guided by Latham & Watkins LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Starry, which provides a wireless network for fixed broadband users, plans to combine with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition vehicle. After merging, the combined entity will operate as Starry and list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "STRY," the companies said in a joint statement. The companies value the deal at $1.66 billion, and if FirstMark Horizon's stockholders...

