Japanese Steel Co. Sues Over Security Tariff In Dumping Levy

By Jennifer Doherty (October 7, 2021, 1:48 PM EDT) -- One of Japan's largest exporters of steel to the U.S. is suing over duties it says the U.S. Department of Commerce recalculated incorrectly this year following the imposition of security tariffs on steel imports under the Trump administration. In its Wednesday complaint, Nippon Steel Corp. challenged the 11.70% dumping margin Commerce saddled on its shipments following the third administrative review of duties on certain hot-rolled steel products from Japan, alleging three specific flaws in the agency's calculations. Foremost among the errors NSC claimed was Commerce's faulty handling of preexisting levies on its steel imports. In 2018, after the cutoff date in...

