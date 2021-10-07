Ex-SCANA CEO Gets 2 Years For Nuclear Project Coverup

By Dave Simpson (October 7, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of South Carolina utility SCANA Corp. was sentenced to two years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to charges of lying to regulators, investors and customers to cover up financial problems with a failed $9 billion deal to build two nuclear reactors. Kevin Marsh, who also served as chairman of the board of the electric and natural gas utility, paid $5 million prior to sentencing and was fined an additional $200,000 by U.S. District Judge Mary Lewis, prosecutors announced Thursday. He will serve three years of court-ordered supervision following his prison sentence, according to a release from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS