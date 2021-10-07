House GOP Seeks Investigation Into Afghan Evacuee Vetting

By Grace Dixon (October 7, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Republicans on the House Oversight Committee called for an investigation into the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's vetting of Afghans admitted into the country under humanitarian parole, questioning how DHS is preventing "bad actors" from entering the country. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., and House Committee on Oversight and Reform ranking member Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., asked the DHS inspector general in a letter on Wednesday to look into how the department decides which Afghans are eligible for resettlement and how those evacuees are being screened. "To assist the Republicans on the Oversight Committee in understanding DHS' process for vetting and resettling...

