Dallas Cowboys Player Challenges Drug Testing Suspension

By Katryna Perera (October 7, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- An offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys, La'el Collins, has sued the National Football League, claiming the league made "material misrepresentations" about his alleged positive drug test and wrongfully suspended him for five games of the 2021 season. Collins initially filed his suit in the Texas state court system in September. The case was removed to Texas federal court on Wednesday. The NFL, the league's management council and Commissioner Roger Goodell are named as defendants. In his complaint, Collins alleges the NFL failed to follow its own policy on substance abuse and drug testing and wrongfully suspended Collins from playing. He...

