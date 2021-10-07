Fitness Chain's Reduced IPO Tops 3 Offerings Totaling $1.3B

By Tom Zanki (October 7, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Latham-led fitness chain Life Time Group Holdings Inc. went public Thursday with a slimmed-down $702 million initial public offering, the largest of three offerings that raised $1.3 billion combined amid market volatility that prompted one company to delay IPO plans. Chanhassen, Minnesota-based Life Time, represented by Latham & Watkins LLP, offered 39 million shares at $18 each, the bottom of its price range of $18 to $21 a share. Life Time also sold 7.2 million fewer shares, or about 16% less, than its original plans to issue 46.2 million shares. Companies sometimes reduce their offering sizes if they find demand is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS