Supermarket Morrisons Sues Truck Makers Over EU Cartel

By Joanne Faulkner (October 8, 2021, 5:18 PM BST) -- British supermarket chain Morrisons is taking Volvo and DAF to the High Court as it seeks to recover money it allegedly overspent on trucks while the manufacturers were part of a European price fixing plot, the latest in a string of damages suits over the cartel. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC is seeking unspecified damages in a particulars of claim, which has recently been made public, alleging that the truck makers' involvement in price-fixing pushed up the amount it paid to buy and lease more than 2,500 vehicles. The claim stems from a €2.93 billion ($3.39 billion at current exchange rates) fine...

