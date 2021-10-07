L3 Urges Claims Court To Restore $544M Navy Jammer Deal

By Daniel Wilson (October 7, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- An L3Harris unit has asked the Court of Federal Claims to restore a $544.4 million Navy jammer contract, saying the Navy wrongly agreed to follow a "flawed" ruling suggesting a conflict of interest may have affected the original contract award. The U.S. Government Accountability Office had arbitrarily found that the Navy hadn't properly considered a conflict of interest involving a former agency engineer who helped craft the disputed solicitation while negotiating a job offer with an L3Harris unit, L3 Technologies Inc. Communications Systems-West said in its Sept. 7 complaint, unsealed on Wednesday. The GAO, which had found that the appearance of impropriety had...

