Microsoft Says Russia Leads Way On Nation-State Hacks

By Ben Kochman (October 7, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Russia-sponsored actors were responsible for more than half of all nation-state-backed cyberattacks tracked by Microsoft since mid-2020, including a headline-grabbing intrusion into at least nine U.S. federal agencies, the tech giant said Thursday. The company said Kremlin-backed groups have also improved their success rates for "compromising" victim systems from 21 to 33% and in recent months have ratcheted up their attacks on government organizations — a "confluence of trends that could portend more high-impact compromises in the year ahead," Microsoft warned. Microsoft released the statistics as part of its annual Digital Defense Report, which tracked nation-state cyber threat activity from July 2020 to this...

