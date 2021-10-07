EDTX Jury Clears Sony In Game Graphics Patent Trial

By Tiffany Hu (October 7, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury on Thursday found that Sony's Playstation console and video games did not infringe two Infernal Technology LLC patents relating to lighting and shadowing techniques in computer graphics. Following a two-day trial in Marshall, Texas, the jury also found that the patents cover technology that is well understood, routine and conventional — the first step of proving that the patents are invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank ruling. Counsel for the parties did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday. The dispute began in July 2019, when Infernal and game developer Terminal...

