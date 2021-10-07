Major Rail, Subway Systems To Face New Cybersecurity Rules

By Allison Grande (October 7, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is planning to issue new rules this year that will require railroads and rail transit systems that are at a "higher risk" for cyberattacks to take steps such as appointing a cybersecurity point person and reporting incidents to federal officials, the head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday. During a speech at the 12th Annual Billington CyberSecurity Summit, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called the growing scourge of ransomware attacks that have hit critical infrastructure operators such as Colonial Pipeline, meat supplier JBS and software vendor Kaseya "one of the greatest challenges facing our nation." He stressed that the...

