Calif. Regulators Plan To Fight $18M EEOC, Activision Deal

By Vin Gurrieri (October 7, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- California's anti-bias watchdog has asked a federal court for permission to oppose an $18 million settlement that the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently struck with Activision Blizzard over the EEOC's allegations that the gaming giant fostered a sexist workplace culture. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing is opposing an $18 million settlement between the EEOC and Activision Blizzard over the commission's allegations that the gaming giant subjected women to sexual harassment and pay bias. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing said in an ex parte application Wednesday to U.S. District Judge Dale S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS