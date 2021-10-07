Eagles Guitarist's Widow Fights Earnings Information Order

By Y. Peter Kang (October 7, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The widow of Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey has appealed a Manhattan trial court's recent order that she provide information regarding income earned by the musician's estate to a hospital she is accusing of causing her husband's wrongful death, saying it is irrelevant. Frey's widow, Cindy Frey, filed a notice of appeal on Wednesday challenging the trial court's Sept. 22 discovery order stating she must hand over certain financial documents in a suit accusing gastroenterologist Dr. Steven Itzkowitz and Mount Sinai Hospital of causing the Grammy Award-winning musician's death in January 2016 at the age of 67. The suit claims the health...

