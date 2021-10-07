Yankees Want To Arbitrate Suit Over Minor League Club Cut

By Rachel Scharf (October 7, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The New York Yankees are attempting to arbitrate a $20 million lawsuit challenging their decision to cut ties with a minor league club after an affiliate agreement with Minor League Baseball expired last year, the team's lawyer told a Manhattan state judge Thursday. During a virtual conference before Justice Barry R. Ostrager, the Yankees' counsel and Boies Schiller Flexner LLP co-founder Jonathan Schiller said the team filed yesterday to arbitrate the dispute in front of the office of the commissioner. The Staten Island Yankees' owner, Nostalgic Partners LLC, sued in December, claiming the team was forced to fold after the Yankees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS