Ronaldo Rape Suit Recommended For Toss Over Stolen Docs

By Mike Curley (October 8, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A U.S. magistrate judge in Nevada is recommending dismissal of a woman's suit alleging that she was paid $375,000 to keep quiet about a sexual assault against her by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the suit is doomed by her attorney's reliance on stolen documents. In a report filed Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts slammed the woman's attorney, Leslie Stovall of Stovall & Associates, saying he acted in bad faith and ignored "massive red flags" by pursuing, keeping and relying on privileged information while prosecuting his client's case. According to the report, Stovall went out of his way to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS