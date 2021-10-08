9th Circ. Backs Class Rejection for PACE Borrowers

By Clark Mindock (October 8, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has backed a lower court's decision to reject a group of homeowners' class certification bid in their case alleging they were misled before taking out clean energy loans, saying the class definitions were too broad and unspecific. A three-judge panel said Thursday in an unpublished opinion that the homeowners fell short in their argument that they didn't need to show that all of the putative class members relied on misleading ads and materials provided by green home upgrade company Ygrene Energy Fund before they took out Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE, loans. And instead of successfully arguing...

