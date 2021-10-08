Kaiser Accused Of Skimping On Wheelchair Coverage

By Beverly Banks (October 8, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Two people who get employer-sponsored medical coverage through Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. have slapped Kaiser and a California agency with a proposed class action claiming their plan provided inadequate wheelchair coverage that violated federal law. Grace Smith and Russell Rawlings, who both get disability benefits under Kaiser's insurance plan, say in a complaint filed in federal court Thursday that Kaiser and the California Department of Managed Health Care violated the Affordable Care Act and the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by excluding or limiting coverage of wheelchairs. "Without access to appropriate mobility equipment, an individual's health, functioning, and independence can...

