Marilyn Manson Must Face Sex Abuse Claims, Judge Rules

By Hailey Konnath (October 7, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday refused to toss physical and sexual abuse claims against Marilyn Manson, ruling that the statute of limitations doesn't prevent English actress Esme Bianco from proceeding with her suit against the rock star at this stage in the litigation. U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha denied a motion to dismiss from Manson, who had argued that the claims were time-barred. While the judge agreed with Manson that an older, two-year statute of limitations applies to Bianco's claims, he said the actress has plausibly alleged a theory for estoppel, which would prohibit Manson from using that defense....

