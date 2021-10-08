Renren Investors To Settle Derivative Claims With $300M Deal

By Dean Seal (October 8, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The shareholders behind a derivative action against Chinese company Renren Inc. have reached a $300 million settlement of allegations that executives siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars in Renren investments to a private company in their control. The deal was put before a New York state court Thursday, and stipulates that the private company created by Renren CEO Joseph Chen and controlling shareholder David Chao, along with Renren adviser Duff & Phelps LLC, will pay at least $300 million to Renren's minority shareholders. Counsel for the shareholders said the settlement fund was among the largest ever for a derivative action...

