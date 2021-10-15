UK Class Action Regime Picks Up Speed With BT Ruling

By Richard Crump (October 15, 2021, 4:03 PM BST) -- Britain's emerging class action regime has picked up speed with the recent approval of a £589 million ($810 million) claim against BT that lawyers say will pave the way for more opt-out collective proceedings. The Competition Appeal Tribunal gave permission in September for telecoms expert Justin Le Patourel to sue BT on behalf of 2.3 million landline customers. They will be claimants unless they choose to opt out of the action that accuses the telecommunications company of abusing its dominant market position to charge unlawfully high rates. Certifying the BT claim shows that the opt-out regime is "moving ahead at pace"...

