Venezuela Hit With $1.2B Judgment Over Defaulted Bonds

By Caroline Simson (October 8, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Venezuela's financial woes continued to mount Thursday, when a New York judge entered a default judgment against the country after it missed numerous payments on more than $1.2 billion in bonds over the last four years. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres issued the ruling favoring a trio of Cayman Islands entities managed by hedge fund Pharo Management after Venezuela remained a no-show in the litigation, despite being officially served nearly six months ago. "Defendant defaulted by failing to answer the complaint or otherwise defend this action," the judge wrote, adding that the country had breached its contract with the bondholders by...

