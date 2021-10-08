NY Judge Doubts Challenge To Vax Mandate But Grills City

By Rachel Scharf (October 8, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Friday appeared skeptical of a legal challenge to New York City's indoor COVID-19 vaccination requirement, but asked city attorneys some pointed questions about the rule's exemptions for visiting artists and athletes. The questions from U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan of the Eastern District of New York came during a virtual preliminary injunction hearing in a lawsuit by gym and restaurant owners, workers and patrons alleging that Mayor Bill de Blasio violated the U.S. Constitution with an Aug. 16 executive order requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor commercial establishments. Off the bat, the judge did not appear to...

