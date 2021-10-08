Texas Justices Deny Walmart Stay In Shooting Discovery Row

By Michelle Casady (October 8, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday denied Walmart's request to stay an upcoming deposition in two related cases stemming from the 2019 mass shooting at its El Paso store, brought by families of the victims. The Friday ruling from the state's high court, though, left intact and pending two petitions for writ of mandamus in the cases. Walmart had requested the emergency relief on Sept. 28 in both cases, arguing the families of the victims have persisted with "deposition requests that violate this court's precedent." The retail giant had asked the Texas Supreme Court to step in and halt any further depositions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS