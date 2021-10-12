Swedish Trucking Co. Moves To Arbitrate Fundraiser's Claims

By Victoria McKenzie (October 12, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- SECOND EDITING/QUESTIONS--Swedish sustainable trucking startup Einride says a California investor must arbitrate claims that he was never paid for his work in rescuing the company from the jaws of failure with a successful $110 million fundraising campaign. In a reply brief filed Thursday in California federal court, Einride said that the consultancy contract between "sophisticated venture capitalist" Christian Lagerling and the "fledgling startup in which he invested" clearly governs disputes over both debt financing and equity fundraising. The relationship soured shortly after Einride's May 2020 announcement that it had raised $110 million ahead of its expansion into the U.S. In July...

