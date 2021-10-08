Fed. Circ. Groans At Idea Of 3rd Apple-WiLan Patent Trial

By Nadia Dreid (October 8, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- No one on a Federal Circuit panel seemed excited about sending a patent dispute between Apple and licensing firm WiLan Inc. back down for a third damages trial, but that option remained on the table Friday during arguments over the tech behemoth's challenge to an $85 million verdict. U.S Circuit Judge Kimberly A. Moore "lament[ed] the notion of potentially sending this back for third trial" amid Apple's argument that the lower court incorrectly allowed vague expert testimony about the value of the patents that should have been excluded. "Can't you all just settle this?" Judge Moore asked. The parties have been...

