NY Court Tosses Suit Claiming Landlord Evaded Rent Laws

By Emma Whitford (October 8, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge has dismissed a proposed class action from tenants who claim their landlord accepted tax breaks only to skirt state rent stabilization laws by reporting initial rents higher than those charged. Kings County Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Joseph dismissed the October 2020 complaint Thursday, saying state agency policy holds that landlord MD CBD 180 Franklin LLC was not obligated to include one- or two-month rent concessions into initial 2016 rent calculations for its 118-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property. A fact sheet from New York's Department of Homes and Community Renewal, or DHCR, makes clear that "a rent concession for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS