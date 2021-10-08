Promoter Wants 2nd Circ. To Save US Soccer Antitrust Suit

By J. Edward Moreno (October 8, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A sports promoter urged the Second Circuit to revive its suit accusing FIFA and U.S. Soccer of engaging in a worldwide conspiracy to boycott leagues, clubs and players who participate in unsanctioned matches. In a brief filed Thursday, Relevent Sports told the court it was "chastised" by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni and held to unreasonable pleading standards. In dismissing the claims, Judge Caproni said Relevent needed to prove that each participant privately agreed to pass the policy that Relevent claims stifles competition. "Under this approach, it would be virtually impossible for an antitrust plaintiff to state a conspiracy claim, unless...

