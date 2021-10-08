New DOJ Crypto Team Puts Exchanges In Hot Seat

By Elise Hansen (October 8, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's new cryptocurrency enforcement team is the latest signal that the federal government has its sights on illicit uses of digital assets — particularly the role of cryptocurrency in ransomware payments and money laundering, attorneys told Law360. The DOJ on Wednesday announced the launch of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, or NCET, which will focus on activity by cryptocurrency exchanges and infrastructure providers that enables money laundering. The team will also help track down and recover assets lost to fraud and ransomware payments, the announcement said. The new team was announced alongside an initiative to crack down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS