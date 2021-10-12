Home Health Cos. Ink $8.5M Deal In Medicare Row, Feds Say

By Adam Lidgett (October 12, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A home health business and an affiliated company will pay over $8.5 million as part of a deal to end accusations that they caused Medicare to overcompensate them for certain tests for over half a decade. The federal government said in a Friday announcement that U.S. Medical Management LLC and its VPA PC affiliate have inked an $8.5 million deal to end claims originally launched in five False Claims Act lawsuits from private whistleblowers. "With this lawsuit and the accompanying resolution, USMM and VPA are being held to account for their improper receipt of Medicare claim reimbursements," said Saima Mohsin, acting...

