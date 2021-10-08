NJ-NY Ferry Co. Sinks Bulk Of FCA Suit For Now

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 8, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge tossed the bulk of a False Claims Act complaint accusing a ferry company of concealing its pollution practices in order to obtain public funding, ruling that the pleadings need more specifics in order for the claims to advance. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Thursday said the FCA claims two former employees of Port Imperial Ferry Corporation asserted under state and federal law didn't include enough to support the allegations that the company falsified its compliance with environmental regulations in order to receive loans and grants. "The complaint does not specify the nature or purpose of...

