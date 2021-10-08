Phanatic's 'Free Agent' Fight Ends In IP Suit Deal With Phillies

By Matthew Santoni (October 8, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Philly Phanatic won't be wearing Yankees pinstripes or Astros orange any time soon, after the Philadelphia Phillies and the originators of the team's fuzzy green mascot reached a settlement in a lawsuit over ownership of the design, according to filings in a New York federal court. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero discontinued the case without prejudice Friday, days after the team sat down for a settlement conference with Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn and designers Wayde Harrison and Bonnie Erickson over the rights to the Phanatic — an oversized flightless bird in a Phillies jersey with a horn for a nose...

