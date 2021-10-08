McKesson Wins Class Decertification In 'Junk Fax' Fight

By Hannah Albarazi (October 8, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge decertified a class of consumers suing McKesson Corp. over alleged junk faxes it sent in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, saying in a hearing Friday the consumers hadn't shown classwide proof that the ads came in via physical fax machines and not via online fax services. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., who had ordered the plaintiffs to show cause why he should not decertify the class, said Friday that he didn't believe it to be possible to determine, on a classwide basis, which individuals received the faxes at issue on a stand-alone fax...

