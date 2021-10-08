The Weeknd Didn't Swipe 'Lonely Night' Melody, 9th Circ. Says

By Lauren Berg (October 8, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday refused to revive a copyright infringement suit accusing Canadian pop artist The Weeknd of ripping off a British duo's song to make his track "A Lonely Night," saying there's no evidence the song was copied. In a brief unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel agreed with a California federal judge that U.K. songwriters Brian Clover and Scott McCulloch haven't shown that the creators of "A Lonely Night" even had access to their lesser-known 2005 song "I Need to Love" in order to copy it. Clover and McCulloch argued in January that the melodies of the two songs...

