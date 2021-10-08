Afghan Ally Sues State Dept. To Bring Kids To US

By Mike LaSusa (October 8, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- An Afghan man who worked with the U.S. government in the Central Asian country told a California federal court that the U.S. Department of State failed to protect his children from the Taliban while their visa applications are processed. The man, identified in court filings only as Mohammad, and his children, identified by their initials, sued the State Department on Thursday, claiming that the department violated the Afghan Allies Protection Act because it didn't to protect the children or help them flee Afghanistan while they wait for special immigrant visas. Mohammad came to the U.S. in 2019 on a business trip and...

