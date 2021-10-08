$1.7M Deal Wraps Up Autism Benefits Suit Against Union Plan

By Beverly Banks (October 8, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Seattle federal judge gave his blessing Friday to a $1.7 million deal to end a class action alleging a union medical plan unlawfully refused to cover treatments for autism and other developmental health conditions. U.S. District Judge James L. Robart granted final approval for the $1.7 million class action settlement resolving a four-year dispute over mental health care coverage under the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers' self-funded Family Medical Care Plan. "Based upon these factors, the court finds that the agreement is fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the class," Judge Robart...

