Blank-Check Co. RedBall In Tie-Up Talks With SeatGeek

By McCord Pagan (October 8, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Sports-focused blank-check company RedBall Acquisition Corp. said Friday it's in talks with events tickets marketplace SeatGeek Inc. for a possible tie-up. In a short statement, RedBall said there's no assurance that a deal will even be reached and that it won't comment further unless talks end or a transaction is signed. RedBall, backed by RedBird Capital Partners and "Moneyball" inspiration Billy Beane, went public in August 2020 and ultimately raised about $575 million as the first sports-focused special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. SPACs raise money through an IPO that they will later use to merge with businesses in an industry...

