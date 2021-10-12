Tips For Cos. On Ga. College Athlete Endorsement Law

By Eric Schroeder, Jim Dudukovich and Brian Underwood (October 12, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- As of this month, over half of U.S. states have adopted some legal measures, whether legislation or executive orders, enabling collegiate athletes to profit from the use of their names, images and likenesses, or NIL.[1] A number of relevant state laws took effect on July 1, including Georgia's H.B. 617.[2] Georgia's NIL statute passed the Georgia General Assembly with sweeping bipartisan support, and received the governor's signature on May 6.[3] Besides its general effect of allowing student athletes to earn compensation from their NIL, Georgia's new law contains a number of notable additions. For example, Georgia's law permits, but does not require,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS