Nike Stole Rival's 'Cool Compression' Mark, Pa. Jury Told

By Matt Fair (October 18, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for Philadelphia-area sportswear company Lontex Corp. accused Nike during opening arguments in a federal intellectual property trial on Monday of ripping off his client's "cool compression" trademark in order to market its own line of competing performance apparel. Despite what he described as a complex set of safeguards used by Nike Inc. to ensure that it wasn't infringing on anyone else's intellectual property rights, Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP attorney Ben Wagner told jurors that the company had opted to plow ahead and use the "cool compression" language despite Lontex's clear trademark on the language. "Nike, a sophisticated company,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS