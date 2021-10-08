Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Aeromexico Says It Has $1.7B In Ch. 11 Exit Commitments

By Vince Sullivan (October 8, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt airline Grupo Aeromexico told a New York bankruptcy court on Friday that it has received commitments for more than $1.7 billion in exit financing that will ensure the company leaves its Chapter 11 case with sufficient funding to flourish.

In a motion seeking court permission to enter into and perform under the exit financing agreements, Aeromexico said that a mediation process resulted in commitments to purchase $537 million in new first-lien notes and $1.2 billion in new equity in the reorganized company.

"The debtors believe the exit financing obligations, which were negotiated in good faith and at arm's length, are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!