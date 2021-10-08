Aeromexico Says It Has $1.7B In Ch. 11 Exit Commitments

By Vince Sullivan (October 8, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt airline Grupo Aeromexico told a New York bankruptcy court on Friday that it has received commitments for more than $1.7 billion in exit financing that will ensure the company leaves its Chapter 11 case with sufficient funding to flourish. In a motion seeking court permission to enter into and perform under the exit financing agreements, Aeromexico said that a mediation process resulted in commitments to purchase $537 million in new first-lien notes and $1.2 billion in new equity in the reorganized company. "The debtors believe the exit financing obligations, which were negotiated in good faith and at arm's length, are...

