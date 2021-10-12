Comcast Fights Del. Jury's Xfinity Infringement Verdict

By Andrew Karpan (October 12, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Comcast has told a Delaware federal judge to reject last month's jury verdict that found its Xfinity app indirectly infringes a small technology company's remote control patent, arguing there wasn't enough evidence to back the finding. In a motion Friday, the cable giant told U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews that "no reasonable jury" could have found that Comcast Cable Communications LLC infringed a single patent owned by NexStep Inc., a company founded by a former design engineer at Intel to market his inventions. The NexStep patent covered a method of turning a remote control into a "concierge device" capable of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS