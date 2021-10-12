Le Tigre Fights IP Claim They Took The Bomp In 'Deceptacon'

By Hannah Albarazi (October 12, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The feminist punk-pop band Le Tigre is suing singer Barry Mann in New York federal court, arguing he wrongfully alleges their 1999 hit "Deceptacon" infringed his 1961 song, "Who Put the Bomp (in the Bomp, Bomp, Bomp)" and that Mann copied the nonsense syllables at issue from Black doo-wop groups. Le Tigre members Kathleen Hanna and Johanna Fateman sought declaratory judgment on Friday against Barry Imberman, known as Barry Mann, along with Dyad Music Ltd. and Wixen Music Publishing Inc., after Mann's lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to Le Tigre's publisher and demanded The Walt Disney Co. — one of Le Tigre's...

